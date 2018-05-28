Murder investigation launched after car hits group of people, leaving one man dead

A man in his 30s has died after being struck in a hit-and-run which injured several people, police said.

The victim and others were struck by a black Audi A4 outside the Salisbury Club, in Brinnington, Stockport, Greater Manchester, at around 10.45pm on Sunday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are hunting the driver, who abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, Greater Manchester Police said.

Officers later found the Audi on the M60 motorway and believe the driver climbed a nearby fence before running away.

Detective Inspector Kris Williams of GMP’s Stockport Borough, said: