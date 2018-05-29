Home and Away star Cornelia Frances dies age 77

British-born actress Cornelia Frances, best-known for her role in Australian soap Home and Away has died aged 77. Born in Liverpool, she was in the entertainment industry for more than half a century following training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. After moving to Australia she became a stalwart of the small screen, starring as Morgan Bellingham on Home and Away as well as hosting the Australian version of The Weakest Link.

Her fellow performers say they will miss her energy and talent on set. Credit: Dave Hunt/ PA

Ray Meagher, who played Frances' on screen brother Alf Stewart, said: "Cornie was an incredibly loved and valued member of our cast over many, many years. "We had a moment of silence for her on set this morning and she'll be sadly missed by both cast and crew."