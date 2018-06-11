- ITV Report
'Beyond a joke now': Northern Rail passengers share misery of morning commute
Commuters have been sharing their frustrations on social media as another week begins with a reduced service on Northern Rail trains.
The company has apologised and said the interim timetable was introduced to improve reliability amid major changes across the network timetable.
But passengers say they've been left with overcrowded, "dangerous" services, or trains which don't show up at all.
Here are some of the issues customers have flagged up:
- Passengers taken ill
- Crowded platforms
- Toilets opened to allow more people to board
A commuter travelling from Liverpool to Manchester reported that rail staff had opened the toilets on his service to get more passengers on, commenting "when's this madness going to stop!"
- Cancelled services