Urgent police appeal after woman 'strangled and raped'

Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped at an AstroTurf pitch in Oldham.

Shortly after 4.40am this morning a woman in her 20s had been walking on Westend Street when she was approached by a man.

Suddenly he grabbed her, and pulled her onto an AstroTurf pitch nearby, where he assaulted the woman.

She was struck with a roof slate and strangled, before the offender raped her.

The woman went to a house nearby to call for help, at which point police were alerted to the incident.

She has been taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and is being supported by specially trained officers.

A scene has been established around the AstroTurf pitch off Westend Street while officers carry out their enquiries.

The offender is described as: