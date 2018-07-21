- ITV Report
Urgent police appeal after woman 'strangled and raped'
Police are appealing for information after a woman was raped at an AstroTurf pitch in Oldham.
Shortly after 4.40am this morning a woman in her 20s had been walking on Westend Street when she was approached by a man.
Suddenly he grabbed her, and pulled her onto an AstroTurf pitch nearby, where he assaulted the woman.
She was struck with a roof slate and strangled, before the offender raped her.
The woman went to a house nearby to call for help, at which point police were alerted to the incident.
She has been taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries and is being supported by specially trained officers.
A scene has been established around the AstroTurf pitch off Westend Street while officers carry out their enquiries.
The offender is described as:
- A white man
- In his early 20s
- Of a slim build
- With mousey brown hair
- And a Manchester accent
- He was wearing dark clothing with a hood pulled over his head.
Detective Inspector Ian Harratt of GMP’s Oldham borough, said:
- Please speak to our local team on 0161 856 9080 if you have any information, or make an anonymous report through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.