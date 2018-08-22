- ITV Report
Shaun Walmsley: escaped murderer back behind bars after a year on the run
Detectives hunting a prisoner who escaped during a hospital visit in Liverpool say they have him back in custody.
Convicted murderer Shaun Walmsley escaped from prison officers during a visit to Aintree University Hospital a year ago.
Walmsley was serving a life sentence for the murder of Anthony Duffy and police warned that he is extremely dangerous.
Officers believe he fled abroad - but he was found and arrested by armed officers in Leeds yesterday afternoon.
Walmsley has been charged with escape from lawful custody and will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court today.