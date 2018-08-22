Shaun Walmsley: escaped murderer back behind bars after a year on the run

Detectives hunting a prisoner who escaped during a hospital visit in Liverpool say they have him back in custody.

Convicted murderer Shaun Walmsley escaped from prison officers during a visit to Aintree University Hospital a year ago.

Walmsley was serving a life sentence for the murder of Anthony Duffy and police warned that he is extremely dangerous.

Officers believe he fled abroad - but he was found and arrested by armed officers in Leeds yesterday afternoon.