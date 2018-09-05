Daughter fears parents' Egypt hotel deaths during Thomas Cook holiday being covered up

A woman whose parents died during a Thomas Cook holiday to Egypt fears that the cause of their deaths is being covered up.

Kelly Ormerod told ITV News that vital clues may also have been lost because cleaners and maintenance workers were allowed access to her parents' room soon after their deaths.

It comes as the tour operator reported that investigators had found the presence of E-coli in the hotel - although this does not establish how John and Susan Cooper died.

The couple, from Burnley, had been staying in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when they died on August 21.

Ms Ormerod, whose anger rests with the Egyptian authorities and not Thomas Cook, told ITV News that she had returned to her parents room the day after their deaths to collect belongings.

"When we went into the room on the Wednesday, I noticed that the cleaners had been in," she said.

"All the floors had been mopped, all the bedding had been changed and for those 24 hours maintenance were in and out quite often."