- ITV Report
-
Daughter fears parents' Egypt hotel deaths during Thomas Cook holiday being covered up
A woman whose parents died during a Thomas Cook holiday to Egypt fears that the cause of their deaths is being covered up.
Kelly Ormerod told ITV News that vital clues may also have been lost because cleaners and maintenance workers were allowed access to her parents' room soon after their deaths.
It comes as the tour operator reported that investigators had found the presence of E-coli in the hotel - although this does not establish how John and Susan Cooper died.
The couple, from Burnley, had been staying in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada when they died on August 21.
Ms Ormerod, whose anger rests with the Egyptian authorities and not Thomas Cook, told ITV News that she had returned to her parents room the day after their deaths to collect belongings.
"When we went into the room on the Wednesday, I noticed that the cleaners had been in," she said.
"All the floors had been mopped, all the bedding had been changed and for those 24 hours maintenance were in and out quite often."
She said she had "no idea" what maintenance had been doing, but added that the room was not taped off until the Thursday.
"I was very disappointed because there could have been some crucial evidence in there that could give results of what I'm wanting to hear," she said.
"There was obviously evidence left over from my mum and dad in that room which I think was quite crucial as to why they possibly died."
Ms Ormerod added: "I don't know if it's just the Egyptian way, or whether they wanted to get something out of that room."
Last week, ITV News learned that at least 68 sickness claims have been lodged against the Aqua Magic Hotel establishment.
Meanwhile, Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser flew to Cairo last Wednesday to discuss the deaths with prime minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly and minister of tourism Rania Al-Mashat.
Ms Ormerod, who was also at the resort, said that two weeks on she was feeling "disheartened" that neither post-mortem results had been returned nor the bodies released.
"They are saying that they're trying to keep the pressure on, trying to get answers, but they just can't get it," she told ITV News.
"The Egyptian legal side of it is completely different to the British side, and they're just having to do what they can do with no legal power."
She added: "The results are important. I don't think the answers will be the answer I necessarily believe... but my priority is not necessarily the results, but getting them home.
"Once they're home, I can start the next fight as to what the actual answers are."
Deutsche Hospitality, whose portfolio includes the Aqua Magic Hotel, said it had received no information that the room was cleaned after Mr and Mrs Cooper's deaths.
A Deutsche Hospitality spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death and all of our thoughts are with the family.
"In addition to our full support of the authorities, the tour operator and the franchise partner we are highly engaged in running our own investigations concerning the tragedy."