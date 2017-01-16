Five injured after explosion in Manchester

Five people have been injured, two seriously, in a house explosion.

Emergency services were called to Blackley, Manchester, just before 12.30pm.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to Salford Royal Hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries.

Three other people were being treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said five crews were called to the partially collapsed end terrace house on Victoria Avenue.

Crews were assessing the scene and carrying out a primary search of the area.