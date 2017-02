Storm Doris has been battering the north west, with the storm officially being upgraded to a "weather bomb".

One of the more bizarre results of the high winds brought by Storm Doris has been trampolines blown out of people's gardens.

Dovecot Credit: Sam Randles

Sam Randles in Dovecot captured this of a trampoline blown out of a neighbour's garden.

Steve's neighbour in Liverpool got an unexpected trampoline in his garden.

