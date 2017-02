Storm Doris has been battering the north west, with the storm officially being upgraded to a "weather bomb".

The roof of a supermarket in Blackpool has partially blown off in strong winds.

Lidl on Devonshire Road in Blackpool Credit: ITV Granada

Devonshire Road has been closed by police while the roof at the Lidl store is secured.

Storm Doris has already reached speeds of nearly 90mph and brought down power cables and trees when it hit the mainland from 6am this morning.

Devonshire Road in Blackpool in closed while the roof is secured. Credit: ITV Granada