Man dead after being run over by car thieves in Manchester

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed by thieves who stole his car.

Officers were called to Cranbourne Road in Chorlton-cum-Hardy at 3am this morning

They say 35 year-old Michael Samwell and his wife were awoken by a loud bang downstairs.

Michael went down to see what was happening and shortly afterwards shouting was heard from the rear of the property.

Michael was then found in the parking area at the rear of the address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

His car, a black Audi S3, had been stolen.

It appears that Michael was run over by the vehicle causing his injuries.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later on Whitby Avenue, Ladybarn with extensive damage.