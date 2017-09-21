Coroner rules Ian Brady died of natural causes

The final weeks of Moors Murderer Ian Brady have been revealed at his inquest.

The inquest at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside on Thursday heard the 79-year-old serial killer had been on end of life care before his death at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Maghull on May 15.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist Dr Noir Thomas said Brady's condition had deteriorated in February and then again, significantly on April 24.

He said the killer, who had been on intermittent hunger strikes, had removed his own naso-gastric tube on May 10 and it had not been resited by staff.

On May 14 he was assessed by a doctor and found to be nearing the end of his life.

Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers said Brady died of cor pulmonale, a form of heart failure, secondary to bronchopneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or lung disease.

Brady died of natural causes, coroner Christopher Sumner ruled.