Man charged over death of toddler in Wythenshawe

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 22-month-old child.

Michael Wild will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court this morning

Police were called to a property on Somerton Avenue in Wythenshawe last Sunday to reports that a 22-month-old girl was having a medical episode.

The girl was taken to hospital but die later. A post mortem revealed the child had unexplained injuries.

A 34-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further enquiries.