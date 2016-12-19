Police warn time-wasting 999 calls put lives at risk

The Metropolitan Police is warning the public that making time-wasting 999 calls can put lives at risk. It has released a list of calls which did not require a response including:

“I am [at] Heathrow and I have left one of my bags in a taxi? “

“I have seen a fox walking outside the window and I wanted to report it in case it’s dangerous.”

“Basically, I’m in N8 and I’m trying to get home to Finsbury Park and I don’t have any money on me for a taxi - I want police to come and pick me up and take me home…”

“My mum put a deposit down on a fridge freezer and they haven’t delivered it - they keep changing the delivery date…”

“I’m lost and I’m looking for a building that I can’t find, can you tell me where it is?”

“I sent back my headphones because they are faulty and the manufacturer said they haven’t received them…”

“There was a bird in the store but its ok, someone has removed it now…”

“I want to report that I have lost my driving license…”

“I have a dispute, I took my dog to be groomed and they shaved him instead of trimming him.”

“There is a cat following me down the road and it keeps hissing…”

“What time do the betting shops close in N18?”

“Can you give me the number for the non-emergency police?”

"Basically I'm trying to get home..."

Scotland Yard said Christmas and New Year is the busiest time of year for the emergency services, adding that over the last year 999 calls have increased by 11.2%, which equates to an additional 216,000 calls. This increase has impacted upon service levels with 999 call handlers answering 999 calls, on average, in 11 seconds, with 75% of calls answered within 10 seconds.