Schoolboy who vanished 30 years ago 'was murdered', say police

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager 30 years ago have confirmed for the first time that they believe he was murdered.

Family photo of Kevin Hicks

A £20,000 reward is now being offered to help discover what happened to 16-year-old Kevin Hicks. The schoolboy left his home in Croydon on March 2nd 1986 to buy eggs for a school project and was never seen or heard from again. He had only £1 on him when he headed to the local shop on lower Addiscombe Road, just a few minutes from his home.

Article from newspaper after Kevin went missing