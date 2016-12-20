Schoolboy who vanished 30 years ago 'was murdered', say police
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager 30 years ago have confirmed for the first time that they believe he was murdered.
A £20,000 reward is now being offered to help discover what happened to 16-year-old Kevin Hicks. The schoolboy left his home in Croydon on March 2nd 1986 to buy eggs for a school project and was never seen or heard from again.
He had only £1 on him when he headed to the local shop on lower Addiscombe Road, just a few minutes from his home.
He was last seen by someone who knew him at 10 o'clock that night walking in the direction of his home. Seven months later someone called the local paper anonymously saying they knew where Kevin's body was.
Police are appealing for that person to come forward and contact them again.
Kevin sister Alexandra Hicks, will join the detective leading the investigation to make a fresh appeal for information.