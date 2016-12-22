- ITV Report
Jogger keeps fit by running in festive shapes
A keen jogger has used a fitness tracking app to create festive art while keeping fit by running in Christmas shapes.
Owen Delaney has mapped out Father Christmas, a snowflake and a Christmas tree using running app Strava, which maps out shareable routes using GPS technology.
He first started making the images on the app when he realised the Diana Fountain in Bushy Park, near his home in Teddington, south west London, would make a good nose for Rudolph the reindeer.
Owen, 40, has spent hours meticulously planning each run, some of which have taken hours to devise in the lead-up to Christmas.
The father-of-two, who has been running for 12 years, said:
Owen has shared his pictures online, and received positive feedback from thousands of people.
The longest run was the 7.1 mile Santa Claus, while his shorted and shortest picture turned out to be the 1.2 mile bauble.