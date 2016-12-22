Jogger keeps fit by running in festive shapes

I started doing them as a bit of fun, really. The idea first came about a couple of years ago when I did something similar for an online competition.

I didn't have any plan to carry it on after the first one, but my friends seemed to like it so did the Santa one the next day, then I thought why not try and come up with something different every day up until Christmas.

I used to draw a lot of cartoons when I was younger, and sometimes made hand drawn Christmas cards for people.

I guess this is a similar theme, but I never imagined being able to use the park as a canvas.

Technology has opened some fun new ways to be creative.