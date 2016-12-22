- ITV Report
Six poorly puppies dumped in a bucket on a doorstep
Six poorly puppies have been dumped in a bucket and left on a doorstep in Chobham Surrey just days before Christmas.
The five-week-old pups, thought to be lurchers, were abandoned in an orange bucket last Wednesday.
The puppies have parvovirus - a potentially deadly virus that is common among puppy farmed dogs.
The RSPCA is investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to come forward.
The six pups - named after Santa’s reindeer Cupid, Dasher, Blitzen, Rudolf, Prancer and Dancer - are now being cared for by staff at RSPCA Millbrook.