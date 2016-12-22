Women 'treated like rock stars' after finding themselves alone on BA flight

It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience that we'll never forget.

We felt like celebrities, especially when we were given Champagne - it was the best Christmas present ever, we couldn't believe how kind and lovely everyone was.

We were the only people in the departure lounge so staff let us use the executive suite, which is usually reserved for business flight passengers.

Then we mentioned how we'd hoped to buy our family gifts at the airport, and staff opened shops so we could browse.

It was as though we'd hired out the place just for us.

The celebrity treatment continued on board when we were given front row seats and a private safety talk.

The plane took off really quickly because it was so light, it felt like we were on a private jet.

The cabin crew were laughing and even the pilot made an announcement stating he'd never flown a commercial flight with so few people.