- ITV Report
-
Women 'treated like rock stars' after finding themselves alone on BA flight
Three women say they were treated like 'rock stars' after finding themselves alone on a British Airways flight for 150 people.
Laura Stevens, 34, says she and friends Sarah Hunt, 35, and Laurie-Lin Waller, 33, were upgraded to business class, drank Champagne and took selfies in the cockpit on the 2-and-a-half-hour flight.
The trio were due to fly back to the UK on the 5.20pm flight from Gibraltar to London Heathrow on December 18 after enjoying a three-day break.
But it was delayed by three hours, so having checked in online they turned up late to the airport to 'stretch out' the holiday.
On arrival, they found passengers who arrived at the scheduled time had been squeezed onto an earlier flight.
Laura says they 'felt like A-listers' as cabin crew ushered them into business class seats - having paid just £80 for an economy return ticket.
Laura and Laurie, who are television producers, and Sarah, a lawyer, were also treated to a three-course meal and posed for selfies with the captain of the BA flight.
Laura, from Sutton, south London, said:
On board, the friends were given unlimited Champagne - and say they got through ten mini-bottles between them.
They took videos and selfies on board and tucked into breaded chicken and potato salad with cheese, hot crusty rolls and chocolate pudding.