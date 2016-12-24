Victim hand draws pictures of attackers who kicked him to the floor

An assault victim has hand drawn pictures of the attackers who kicked him to the floor.

Detectives have released images of two men following an assault in East London.

At around 6.45pm on November 11, the 52-year-old victim was walking along Richmond Road, Leytonstone when he was pulled to the ground by two suspects who squirted an unknown substance in his face.

As the victim got back on his feet he was again knocked to the ground before being kicked a number of times. The men then ran from the scene having stolen the victim's headphones.

The victim was treated for a dislocated shoulder and bruising.

Detectives from Waltham Forest CID launched an investigation and made extensive CCTV and local enquiries. However, they have been unable to identify the suspects.

Despite the traumatic experience, the victim was able to hand-drawimages of the two attackers.

They are both described as black, aged in their late teens to mid-20s. They were both wearing black puffa-style jackets with the hoods up.