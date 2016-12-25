Thousands of families without running water across southwest London after Thames Water pump fails

Families are facing spending much of Christmas Day without running water after a Thames Water pump failed.

Cheers @ thameswater , I mean it's not like having a water supply is vital on Christmas Day... #watergate #twickenham

Anyone else run out of water? LOL merry Christmas from Thames water

Lots of customers took to social media to voice their dismay - although some optimists suggested the disruption was a good excuse to start drinking alcohol.

Homes across the TW2, TW3, TW4, TW12 and TW13 postcodes in southwest London have been affected.

Looks like I might have to crack open the ale earlier than anticipated. Cheers @ thameswater have one for me x https://t.co/JLtsjRhG6t

Hi @ thameswater do you know if it ok to parboil potatoes in white wine?

when the borough has no water, drink champagne #thameswater 虜 https://t.co/LHxNRiE96g

The lack of water supply meant many were unable to flush their toilets.

Speaking to ITV London, Steve Trew, who lives in Isleworth, admitted he was glad that he was going out for Christmas dinner.

"A lot of people are going to be disappointed," the 55-year-old said.

Iain Thompson, who lives in Twickenham, added: "Our family have travelled from the country to come stay with us and we can't have showers.

"I don't know how we're going to boil the potatoes for Christmas dinner."