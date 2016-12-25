- ITV Report
Thousands of families without running water across southwest London after Thames Water pump fails
Families are facing spending much of Christmas Day without running water after a Thames Water pump failed.
Homes across the TW2, TW3, TW4, TW12 and TW13 postcodes in southwest London have been affected.
Lots of customers took to social media to voice their dismay - although some optimists suggested the disruption was a good excuse to start drinking alcohol.
The lack of water supply meant many were unable to flush their toilets.
Speaking to ITV London, Steve Trew, who lives in Isleworth, admitted he was glad that he was going out for Christmas dinner.
"A lot of people are going to be disappointed," the 55-year-old said.
Iain Thompson, who lives in Twickenham, added: "Our family have travelled from the country to come stay with us and we can't have showers.
"I don't know how we're going to boil the potatoes for Christmas dinner."
In a statement, a Thames Water spokesperson said the issue was due to problem with the Hampton pumps, adding: "The pumps are now fully operational and pressure will increase over the course of the afternoon."
The water company received 1,500 calls from customers by 11.15am.