Appeal for missing student who missed family Christmas

A university student missed Christmas Day with her family, sparking an urgent police appeal.

Isabel Gayther, 21, has not been seen since 11.30pm on Christmas Eve and her family say her disappearance is "extremely out of character".

The student lives in halls of residence in New Cross, south east London, and has family in Oxford.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said her disappearance is "extremely out of character" and that her family are very concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

She is described as white, with olive skin and long dark hair, is of a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured dress.

It is believed Isabel has her phone with her, but that it is unreachable and that it is not known if she has access to money or transport.