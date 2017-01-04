Dippy the Diplodocus: Last chance to see dinosaur skeleton before removal from Natural History Museum

Anyone wishing to catch a glimpse of a museum's famous dinosaur skeleton has got one last chance before it is disassembled ahead of its UK tour.

Dippy the Diplodocus will leave its current home at the Natural History Museum on Thursday.

The plaster dinosaur skeleton, which has inspired generations of schoolchildren at the London museum for 109 years, is not considered relevant enough to what is happening to the natural world today.

From summer 2017, he will be replaced by the 83 foot long real skeleton of a blue whale, suspended and diving from the ceiling.

The whale, previously the centrepiece of the Mammal Hall, is said to serve as a potent symbol of both environmental destruction and hope for the future.