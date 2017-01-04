- ITV Report
Dippy the Diplodocus: Last chance to see dinosaur skeleton before removal from Natural History Museum
Anyone wishing to catch a glimpse of a museum's famous dinosaur skeleton has got one last chance before it is disassembled ahead of its UK tour.
Dippy the Diplodocus will leave its current home at the Natural History Museum on Thursday.
The plaster dinosaur skeleton, which has inspired generations of schoolchildren at the London museum for 109 years, is not considered relevant enough to what is happening to the natural world today.
From summer 2017, he will be replaced by the 83 foot long real skeleton of a blue whale, suspended and diving from the ceiling.
The whale, previously the centrepiece of the Mammal Hall, is said to serve as a potent symbol of both environmental destruction and hope for the future.
- UK tour
Dippy will go on a tour of the country from early 2018 until late 2020.
It will be the first time the giant skeleton has been on display outside the capital since arriving in 1905.
Dippy will visit Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and five regions across England.
His last day on show in London will be 4 January.
Conservators will then spend 12 months preparing the delicate plaster-of-Paris cast for its journey across the UK.
Find out if Dippy is coming to a location near you by heading to the Natural History Museum website.