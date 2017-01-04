- ITV Report
'We all have so much to thank him for': James Corden pays emotional tribute to George Michael
James Corden has paid a tribute to George Michael on his US talk show, The Late Late Show.
Corden appeared close to tears as he told the audience how much George Michael meant to him. The singer appeared in the first Carpool Karaoke sketch.
Corden also told how the pop star helped make Carpool Karaoke the massive success it is today.
Michael appeared in a sketch for Comic Relief, singing with Corden in a car, in 2011.