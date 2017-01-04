Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'We all have so much to thank him for': James Corden pays emotional tribute to George Michael

James Corden has paid a tribute to George Michael on his US talk show, The Late Late Show.

Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Corden appeared close to tears as he told the audience how much George Michael meant to him. The singer appeared in the first Carpool Karaoke sketch.

I feel like I've loved George Michael as long as I've loved music, and I know so many of his fans feel the same.

I can remember so many times in my life when I might have felt on my own and George's music would feel like he would reach his hand out and tell you that you're not on your own and that these feelings aren't particular to you.

– James Corden

Corden also told how the pop star helped make Carpool Karaoke the massive success it is today.

Michael appeared in a sketch for Comic Relief, singing with Corden in a car, in 2011.

He really inspired it [Carpool Karaoke]. When we started the show here we were trying to get people to do Carpool Karaoke and not many artists wanted to do it....Mariah Carey...was the first person to say yes.

Her words were: 'If it's good enough for George, then it's good enough for me. I'll do it'.

We all have so much to thank him for, for the music that he's given that will last forever. But we personally, here at this show, we owe him so much.

– James Corden