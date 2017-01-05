Police appeal over 1972 'ripper' murder in Maida Vale

A fresh appeal has been launched for information about the 1972 rape and murder of a woman whose living room wall had the word "ripper" sprayed onto it.

Amala Ruth De Vere Whelan was strangled to death with a stocking on November 12 and her body was not discovered until several days later.

Detectives said there was no sign of forced entry to the flat in Randolph Avenue in Maida Vale, west London, leading them to believe the 22-year-old knew her attacker or had allowed the person in to the property, where she had lived for three weeks.

No suspect has been linked to the murder, despite a full forensic examination at the time.