- ITV Report
Police write Twitter letter to wanted burglary suspect
Police have tried a novel approach to fighting crime - by writing a letter to a suspect on Twitter.
Kingston Police wrote to Tracey Dyke, who is suspected of multiple burglaries.
The force accused her of "blanking them" and said they had come round to see her but "it looks like you'd rather not speak to us, which is very disappointing".
Kingston Police wrote: "We have a slight suspicion that you might be blanking us #Awkward. You don't text, you don't call back and haven't accepted our friend request."
They added: "Please stop ignoring us Tracey."
The letter said Dyke was a suspect for burglaries in Kingston, south west London, where vulnerable victims had been targeted, leaving them "traumatised and very upset".
It continued: "We won't stand for this and want to have a discussion with you at our custody suite."
As well as attaching a photograph of the suspect, police asked Dyke to hand herself in or call 101, and asked members of the public to call 999 if they see her.