Police write Twitter letter to wanted burglary suspect

Police have tried a novel approach to fighting crime - by writing a letter to a suspect on Twitter.

Kingston Police wrote to Tracey Dyke, who is suspected of multiple burglaries.

The force accused her of "blanking them" and said they had come round to see her but "it looks like you'd rather not speak to us, which is very disappointing".

Kingston Police wrote: "We have a slight suspicion that you might be blanking us #Awkward. You don't text, you don't call back and haven't accepted our friend request."

They added: "Please stop ignoring us Tracey."