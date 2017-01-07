Tributes paid to hero lifeguard after sudden death on New Year's Day

Well wishers have paid tribute to an heroic north London lifeguard who died suddenly on New Year’s Day.

Glyn Roberts worked at the Parliament Hill Lido for 25 years and was a much-loved figure within the community. He had lived in Holloway for his whole life and was very well-respected in the area.

The 48-year-old attended Whittington Hospital with chest pains on 1st January, but he died later that day.

Managers at Hampstead Heath closed the pool on 2nd January when news of the tragedy reached them, and flowers and cards from swimmers and colleagues were laid at its gates.