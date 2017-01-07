Zone 1 Tube strike: what you need to know

Millions of commuters will struggle to get to work on Monday as all Zone 1 Tube stations within the Circle Line boundary will be closed.

The 24-hour walkout is a protest by workers from the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) unions at plans to close ticket offices. Here are the key points:

Stations that do open are likely to open after 7am and close by 7pm on Monday

Underground services will be severely restricted

Other transport services, including buses, DLR and London Overground, are expected to be much busier than usual

TFL expect normal services to resume by Tuesday morning

Tube and Rail

No Zone 1 Tube stations will be open inside the Circle line boundary

If you are travelling to Canary Wharf from central London, Docklands Light Railway services will be running. However they will be busier than usual and may terminate at Tower Gateway.

If you are travelling to Stratford, Docklands Light Railway and London Overground services will be running, however they will be busier than usual

If you are travelling to Heathrow airport, TFL are planning to run Piccadilly line services between Hammersmith and Heathrow terminals 1, 2 and 3. Coach services will run to Heathrow Central Bus Station and Terminals 4 and 5, and national rail services from Paddington will also operate

DLR The majority of DLR services are expected to operate normally, although they may terminate before Bank if it is not possible to open that station. DLR is expected to be much busier than usual as a result of customers using alternative routes.

London Overground The vast majority of London Overground services will operate normally. However they are expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes.

National Rail

Although National Rail services will not be affected by this strike there will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston and London Bridge

As a result of unrelated industrial action, Southern train services will also be severely disrupted on Tuesday 10, Wednesday 11 and Friday 13 January.

Great Northern services

On Monday, from the start of service until 7am Moorgate trains will be diverted to King's Cross - and will not call at Drayton Park, Highbury, Essex Road, Old Street, Moorgate.

From 7am until 7pm trains will terminate at Old Street - and will not call at Moorgate.

From 7pm until the end of service trains will be diverted to King's Cross - and will not call at Drayton Park, Highbury, Essex Road, Old Street, Moorgate.

River services River Services will be chargeable at the normal price; tickets must be purchased before boarding either via the boat operators' websites or at pier ticket offices. Oyster pay as you go and Contactless are accepted on MBNA Thames Clippers services and offer a lower rate fare.