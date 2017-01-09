- ITV Report
Zone 1 Tube strike: How to get home
Millions of people suffered travel misery across the capital as a strike by London Underground workers brought most services in Zone 1 to a halt.
Tube stations were closed and only a limited service was running on 10 of the 11 lines because of the 24-hour walkout over job cuts and ticket office closures.
Here are a few key points on how to get home:
- Passengers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 18:00 on Monday
- Other transport services, including buses, DLR and London Overground, are expected to be much busier than usual
- Normal services are expected to resume by the morning of Tuesday 10 January
Alternative methods of transport:
- London Underground tickets are being accepted on London Buses and National Rail services via any reasonable route.
- Buses - maps by area of London (or local Tube station)
- Walking - times between Tube stations
- Cycling - live SantanderCycles docking station map and information
Disruption by tube line
- Bakerloo Line: Service operating between Queens Park and Harrow & Wealdstone only, approximately every 10 minutes. No service on the rest of the line
- Central Line: Service operating West Ruislip to North Acton, Epping to Liverpool Street and Hainault to Liverpool Street via Newbury Park and Hainault to Woodford. No service on the rest of the line.
- District Line: Severe delays Earls Court to Richmond and Ealing Broadway, minor delays on the rest of the line
- Jubilee Line: Service operating Stanmore to Baker Street, No service on the rest of the line.
- Metropolitan Line: No service Baker Street to Aldgate.
- Northern Line: Service operating Edgware to Golders Green and High Barnet to East Finchley and Kennington to Morden. No service on the rest of the line
- Piccadilly line: services are running from Hammersmith to Heathrow Terminals 1, 2 and 3, and from Uxbridge and Acton Town to Heathrow Terminal 5.
TfL Rail and London Overground
The vast majority of TfL Rail and London Overground services are operating normally. However they are expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes.
Ticket acceptance
- Buses do not accept cash. Customers should pay as you go using a contactless payment or Oyster card, or use a One Day Bus & Tram Pass
- Printed Tube tickets will be accepted on bus and tram services on reasonable alternative routes
- Travelcards will be accepted within the zones purchased as usual
- National Rail tickets valid for cross-London travel will be accepted on buses on reasonable alternative routes
- Day Travelcards bought in advance for travel on strike days can be returned before the day of travel for a full refund
- Pay as you go fares will be charged for services used and will not be refunded
- Service delay refunds are suspended during strikes