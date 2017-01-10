- ITV Report
Fans return to Brixton on the anniversary of David Bowie's death
Fans began arriving at David Bowie's birthplace this morning to remember the singer who died a year ago.
After news of his death broke in January 2016, fans took to the streets in Brixton to celebrate his life and music
A similar meet-up is expected later today with an event being organised on Facebook.
Kirsty Bates, 34, came to London Leicester for the weekend to celebrate Bowie's birthday, and attended the Brixton Academy tribute concert on Sunday night.