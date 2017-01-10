Advertisement

Fans return to Brixton on the anniversary of David Bowie's death

Fans began arriving at David Bowie's birthplace this morning to remember the singer who died a year ago.

After news of his death broke in January 2016, fans took to the streets in Brixton to celebrate his life and music

A similar meet-up is expected later today with an event being organised on Facebook.

Kirsty Bates, 34, came to London Leicester for the weekend to celebrate Bowie's birthday, and attended the Brixton Academy tribute concert on Sunday night.

I can't explain how much he meant to me, he was a huge power over everyone's life.

I couldn't believe it when he died, it was such a shock, but it was so lovely seeing everyone pay their respects.

You could see how much he meant to everyone.

I've laid flowers for him today and came down when he died too, they were covering the street.

He touched everyone else's lives, and things like this really bring people together.

It's really nice that there are so many flowers. I've been a fan for 15 years and came down for the weekend to celebrate his birthday, and stayed to come today.

– Kirsty Bates, Bowie fan