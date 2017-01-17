Should the Notting Hill carnival be moved after safety warnings?
London mayor Sadiq Khan today rejected calls for Notting Hill carnival to be moved after a report warned overcrowded streets could lead to a 'Hillsborough scale' tragedy.
More than 400 people were arrested during the 2016 carnival and four people came close to being murdered in violent attacks.
The London Assembly police committee said the rise in serious crime and growing concerns over crowd control was ringing alarm bells.
The committee called on the mayor to step in to support the volunteer organisers, the London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust.
The committee said City Hall should examine a range of options including relocating the carnival or making it a ticket only event, similar to London's New Year's Eve fireworks.
A spokesman for the mayor said relocating or cancelling the carnival had been 'explicitly ruled out'.