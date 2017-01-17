Advertisement

Should the Notting Hill carnival be moved after safety warnings?

Simon Harris ITV London Senior Correspondent

London mayor Sadiq Khan today rejected calls for Notting Hill carnival to be moved after a report warned overcrowded streets could lead to a 'Hillsborough scale' tragedy.

Notting Hill Carnival in West London

More than 400 people were arrested during the 2016 carnival and four people came close to being murdered in violent attacks.

The London Assembly police committee said the rise in serious crime and growing concerns over crowd control was ringing alarm bells.

Police officers seen at the Notting Hill Carnival

The police warn of the risk of a Hillsborough scale tragedy. It would be foolish to ignore these voices.

– LONDON ASSEMBLY REPORT

The committee called on the mayor to step in to support the volunteer organisers, the London Notting Hill Carnival Enterprises Trust.

The committee said City Hall should examine a range of options including relocating the carnival or making it a ticket only event, similar to London's New Year's Eve fireworks.

A spokesman for the mayor said relocating or cancelling the carnival had been 'explicitly ruled out'.

