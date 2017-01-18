Car wash owner jailed after employee is electrocuted while showering in rat-infested flat

He was a very kind and loving man, he was very family orientated, he was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back even though he may have nothing himself. Sandu if asked would always make time to help anyone who asked him for help.

Sandu was an unqualified labourer by trade, he left Romania for the UK in search of a better life. To give you an idea a qualified labourer in Romania only earns £200-£300 per month. I know he was actively looking for another job.

I feel my brother was taken advantage of and exploited by Shaip Nimani during his time in the UK.

It appears to me that the employment laws and rules and regulations in the UK are not strong enough, and that more needs to be done to protect the welfare and wellbeing of foreign nationals, to stop incidents like this happening again.