Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Car wash owner jailed after employee is electrocuted while showering in rat-infested flat

The owner of a car wash where a worker was electrocuted in the shower has been jailed for four years.

Shower in living area at Malcolm Place, E2 Credit: Met Police

Shaip Nimani, 52, was in charge of Bubbles Car wash in Bethnal Green when Sandu Laurentiu Sava was killed.

Mr Sava worked and lived at the car wash in Malcolm Place and was electrocuted in a shower in living quarters.

Living area Credit: Met Police

Nimani, a father-of three, was charged with manslaughter and four health and safety offences.

His brother Nusret Nimani, 46, who worked at the car wash, was acquitted of manslaughter at the same hearing.

Living area Credit: Met Police

Health and Safety Executive investigators inspected the living quarters and found the building was also infested with rats.

The living area was badly wired and a fire risk with plugs overloaded and extension leads plugged into more extension leads.

They also found the electric meter had been bypassed to avoid paying for electricity.

Rat-infested bedroom Credit: Met Police

In a statement the family of Sandu-Laurentiu Sava said:

He was a very kind and loving man, he was very family orientated, he was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back even though he may have nothing himself. Sandu if asked would always make time to help anyone who asked him for help.

Sandu was an unqualified labourer by trade, he left Romania for the UK in search of a better life. To give you an idea a qualified labourer in Romania only earns £200-£300 per month. I know he was actively looking for another job.

I feel my brother was taken advantage of and exploited by Shaip Nimani during his time in the UK.

It appears to me that the employment laws and rules and regulations in the UK are not strong enough, and that more needs to be done to protect the welfare and wellbeing of foreign nationals, to stop incidents like this happening again.

– Family statement