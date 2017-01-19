Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Surrey residents could be hit with 15 per cent rise in council tax

Council tax bills in Surrey could rise by as much as 15 per cent.

The council says it has to protect vital services while balancing the books and is currently facing a huge gap in its budget.

We have to set a budget that will protect vital services for Surrey residents.

Government has cut our annual grant by £170m since 2010 - leaving a huge gap in our budget.

Demand for adults social care, learning disabilities and children's services is increasing every year.

So I regret, despite us finding £450m worth of savings from our annual budget, we have no choice but to propose this increase in council tax.

– David Hodge, Leader of Surrey County Council

If approved the increase would trigger a county-wide referendum with voters going to the polls on the same day as the county council elections in May.

A 'yes' vote would add a 15% increase a year to bills for Band D properties.

Liberal Democrat councillors on Surrey County Council oppose this huge increase in council tax which would be the largest increase in the country and is 9 times the rate of inflation.

A 15% increase would be unaffordable for many Surrey residents and would hit the elderly and those on fixed-incomes hardest. It would be quite wrong for the Tories to try and shift this funding problem onto Surrey residents.

– Cllr Hazel Watson, Leader of the Liberal Democrat councillors on Surrey County Council