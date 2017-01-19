- ITV Report
Surrey residents could be hit with 15 per cent rise in council tax
Council tax bills in Surrey could rise by as much as 15 per cent.
The council says it has to protect vital services while balancing the books and is currently facing a huge gap in its budget.
If approved the increase would trigger a county-wide referendum with voters going to the polls on the same day as the county council elections in May.
A 'yes' vote would add a 15% increase a year to bills for Band D properties.