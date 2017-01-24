Murder inquiry launched after boy, 15, stabbed to death

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death, sparking a murder probe.

Paramedics attended a scene in Willesden, north-west London, on Monday afternoon where they found the teenager with stab wounds.

The boy was taken to hospital shortly after 3.30pm, but died from his injuries later that day.

Met Police have now launched a murder inquiry, with formal identification yet to take place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.