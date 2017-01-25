Bodies of child and two adults found after Surrey house fire

Surrey Police was called to an address in Trumpets Hill Road, Reigate yesterday morning following concerns for the safety of occupants at the location.

Officers arrived at the location at around 11.10am. A property was found to have suffered serious fire damage and three people, including two adults and a child, were found deceased. Their next of kin has been informed.

A joint investigation between Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service is underway into the cause of the fire.