Mystery of man found on moors finally solved year after body found

The identity of a mystery man found dead on a Manchester hillside after catching a train from London more than a year ago has finally been revealed. David Lytton, 67, who had travelled to London from Pakistan two days before his death, was discovered fully clothed and lying on the ground above Dove Stone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor in December 2015. He had no wallet, mobile phone or other identification on him. But there was poison in his body and he had £130 in his pocket. He remained unidentified despite numerous public appeals and the release of CCTV footage of his last known movements.

CCTV showed the day before he had travelled by train from London Euston to Manchester. Once there went into The Clarence pub in Greenfield, Saddleworth, and asked the landlord the way to "the top of the mountain". Manchester North Coroner Simon Nelson said his name had been confirmed after detectives discovered he had travelled from Lahore, Pakistan, to the UK two days before his death. The family of Mr Lytton has been told and a full inquest will take place in March.

Greater Manchester Police said Mr Lytton was from London. Previously it had emerged he had strychnine in his system - a highly toxic substance used in rat poison. He had also had a 10cm metal plate inserted into his left leg between 2001 and 2015, which indicated the operation would have taken place in Pakistan. A container of medicine found on his body was also linked to Pakistan. A number of theories about his identity had been discounted, including speculation that a survivor from a plane crash in 1949 near Indian's Head - the outcrop where he was discovered by a cyclist - that killed 24 people may have made a pilgrimage to the site.

CCTV images of a man matching the description of the man had revealed his movements from Ealing Broadway station in London on the morning of December 11 and on to Euston and Manchester Piccadilly stations

The next sighting was at The Clarence pub before, at about 4.30pm, in darkness, a motorist spotted him near where he was found the day after, around three-quarters of the way up the hill

Also found on his body were three train tickets, including a return to London, and £130 in £10 notes

An inquest in Heywood was told on Thursday that extensive police inquiries led to detectives concentrating on flight data from Pakistan to London. This uncovered last month that Mr Lytton travelled from Lahore to London Heathrow on December 10 and he appeared to have no return travel arrangements. Mr Nelson said he and the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant John Coleman, were anxious the information of Mr Lytton's identity be made public without delay but he added: