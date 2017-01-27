Man jailed for pushing a stranger onto Tube tracks seconds before a train arrived

A man has been jailed for pushing a stranger on to live Tube tracks 34 seconds before a train arrived.

Christopher Cole, 32, was angry at Russian fans' behaviour during Euro 2016 and did not want England to be seen as "wooses", a court heard.

He got drunk and picked an argument with David Pietraskzek, 21, on a Central Line train after mistaking him as Russian on June 9 last year.

When they arrived at Bond Street Station, Cole followed him on to the Jubilee Line platform and shoved him on to the live rail.

The victim was badly bruised but managed to leap out of the way just seconds ahead of an oncoming train.