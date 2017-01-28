Diesel drivers face 50% parking price hike in Westminster

Diesel drivers will be charged an extra 50% by Westminster City Council to park in a central London area in a bid to cut air pollution.

Visitors in diesel cars will have to pay £7.35 per hour compared with the standard £4.90 from April 3.

The price increase will be trailed in parking bays in Hyde Park, Marylebone and Fitzrovia.

The council is hoping the "polluter pays" principle will reduce emissions by driving the cars out.

Air pollution from sources such as factories and cars is linked to the early deaths of around 40,000 people a year in the UK.