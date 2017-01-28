- ITV Report
Diesel drivers face 50% parking price hike in Westminster
Diesel drivers will be charged an extra 50% by Westminster City Council to park in a central London area in a bid to cut air pollution.
Visitors in diesel cars will have to pay £7.35 per hour compared with the standard £4.90 from April 3.
The price increase will be trailed in parking bays in Hyde Park, Marylebone and Fitzrovia.
The council is hoping the "polluter pays" principle will reduce emissions by driving the cars out.
Air pollution from sources such as factories and cars is linked to the early deaths of around 40,000 people a year in the UK.
Councillor David Harvey, Westminster's environment cabinet member, said: "Additional charges for diesel vehicles will mean people think twice about using highly polluting cars and invest in cleaner transport that will make a real difference in the quality of air we breathe and our environment."
Local resident in Marylebone and father-of-three, Stephen Quinn, welcomed the move. He said: "We are extremely concerned about the long-term effect that this pollution is having on us, and, more importantly, our children".
London mayor Sadiq Khan issued the first "very high" pollution alert for the capital earlier this week, warning the elderly and those with lung and heart issues to avoid strenuous activity.