Cost of goods stolen in Hatton Garden robbery rises to £25 million

The estimated value of items stolen in the Hatton Garden raid is believed to be £25 million, a court has heard.

Prosecutors at Woolwich Crown Court said today that they were seeking £25 million from the five men jailed for the conspiracy.

If they fail to repay what judges agree the haul is worth, then their jail sentences could be extended.

Originally it was believed that the men made off with £14 million worth of goods. Only £4 million worth of goods has been recovered so far.

The raid happened on the Easter weekend of 2015.