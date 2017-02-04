Thousands join London march against Donald Trump's travel ban

Organisers claimed some 40,000 people took part, beginning their march at the US embassy in Grosvenor Square before making their way towards Whitehall and Downing Street.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in central London, calling on the Prime Minster to end her "collusion" with US President Donald Trump.

The march was organised by the Stop the War Coalition, Stand Up to Racism and the Muslim Association of Britain.

We can do this every weekend @ realdonaldtrump ! #cashmeoussidehowbowda #MuslimBanprotest #london https://t.co/tjv2AU3fAN

It came on the same day a US judge ruled against the President to block refugees and immigrants from legally entering the country.

Saturday's protest was the third large demonstration in London since Mr Trump's inauguration.

In January, Theresa May invited the American president on a state visit to the UK.

Hours later, Mr Trump introduced a 90-day travel ban on immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries - including Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Syria.

His action - to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from entering the US - has sparked global condemnation and widespread protests.

Over 1.8 million people in the UK signed a petition calling on the state visit to be revoked because it would cause "embarrassment to the Queen".

MPs will debate the matter later this month - despite Downing Street insisting his visit will go ahead.