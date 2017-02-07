Teenager who killed a tourist and injured five others in central London is locked up indefinitely

A teenager who killed an American tourist and injured five other people when he ran amok with a knife in London's Russell Square has been locked up indefinitely.

Zakaria Bulhan

The Old Bailey heard how Zakaria Bulhan, 19, stabbed 64-year-old retired teacher Darlene Horton with a large kitchen knife, and then skipped away with a "crazed smile" on his face. Initially, police feared that reports of indiscriminate violence at the scene of one of the 7/7 bombings could be a terror attack.

Russell Square after the attacks last August

It was only later that it emerged that Bulhan was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and was hearing voices. Within six minutes of the alarm being raised, armed police arrived at the scene and Bulhan was arrested without a shot being fired.

Russell Square after the attacks last August

After being Tasered and bundled to the ground, Bulhan, from Tooting, south London, was heard to mumble repeatedly "Allah, Allah, Allah". Sentencing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Spencer handed him a hospital order with a restriction order without limit of time.