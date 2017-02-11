- ITV Report
150-year-old wedding dress feared lost forever found after campaign goes viral
An 150-year-old wedding dress which went missing when a dry-cleaners went bust sparking a viral online campaign has been found.
Tess Newall wrote an emotional plea online to track down the dress which was handmade by her great-great-grandmother in 1870.
The dress had been sent to be cleaned but was feared lost after the shop in Edinburgh went bust and the dress was seemingly taken for sale to help meet its debts.
Ms Newall had worn the dress during her wedding last summer.
The set designer, who lives in central London, wrote a message on Facebook saying the dress had been found and thanking people for creating a "frenzy" to find it.
She said: "My family can't thank you all enough for creating this frenzy which allowed us into the shop before it was cleared, and are over the moon to be *almost* reunited with Dora's dress." .
She was told she should have the dress back on Monday.
The original post was shared by more than 280,000 people across the UK and as far afield as Denmark, Sweden and Australia.