Off-duty fireman saves woman from falling from bridge

An off-duty firefighter saved a woman from falling from a bridge by tying his scarf around her attaching her to the bridge.

Dave Hill was walking across Lambeth Bridge on his way home after an evening out when his wife spotted two people trying to help a woman struggling on the ledge of the bridge.

One of them trying to help was cab driver Steve Teague who has declared Mr Hill as a 'real hero'.

Mr Hill jumped over the side of the bridge onto a ledge and secured her to it to stop her from falling into the water below.

The firefighter, who is also a Royal Marine reservist, said he just went into work mode as soon as he saw the emergency.