Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Off-duty fireman saves woman from falling from bridge

An off-duty firefighter saved a woman from falling from a bridge by tying his scarf around her attaching her to the bridge.

Credit: LFB

Dave Hill was walking across Lambeth Bridge on his way home after an evening out when his wife spotted two people trying to help a woman struggling on the ledge of the bridge.

One of them trying to help was cab driver Steve Teague who has declared Mr Hill as a 'real hero'.

Mr Hill jumped over the side of the bridge onto a ledge and secured her to it to stop her from falling into the water below.

The firefighter, who is also a Royal Marine reservist, said he just went into work mode as soon as he saw the emergency.

The woman got into difficulty on Lambeth Bridge Credit: PA

When I saw what was going on I just saw it as my duty to help. I spoke to the lady to reassure her and told her I wasn't going to let her fall.

The main thing is that we got her back over the bridge to safety, unharmed. I'd also like to say well done to the other two members of the public who didn't hesitate to come to the lady's assistance and all the firefighters and other emergency services who did a great job on the night.

– Dave Hill