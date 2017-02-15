- ITV Report
Tree surgeon dies after his neck is cut in a chainsaw accident
A tree surgeon and father-of-one died after his chainsaw "kicked backed" into his neck, his brother said today.
Gregery Bulbuc, 31, died in the tragic accident in Bermondsey, south east London, while trimming a tree in a private back yard.
He had a one-year-old son and was a week away from celebrating his 32nd birthday. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save him.
Gregery's brother Ioan Bulbuc, 27, who also works as a tree surgeon, said:
A Metropolitan Police spokesman added: