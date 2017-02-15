Tree surgeon dies after his neck is cut in a chainsaw accident

He was the perfect brother. He was a dad, he has one boy who is one-years-old.

We lived together in the same house in Beckenham. We are both Romanian and my brother was here from around 2001-2002, a long time.

He had been working as a tree surgeon for ten years. He was always so happy. He was so happy to have a little boy.

Gregery's birthday was next week, he was such a happy person.