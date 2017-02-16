Advertisement

Exclusive: Sir Mo Farah on Trump's travel ban, being a child refugee and his knighthood

Sir Mo Farah has spoken exclusively to ITV News for the first time since his knighthood and since criticising Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The four-time Olympic gold medal winner described how the US President's "unfair" decision affected him and how he feared he would be separated from his wife and children.

It’s important that I speak up at the time. It did affect me. Speaking to my kids and not being able to see my kids. That affected me so it was important that I speak up and say what was right.

I believe that was an unfair decision. Suddenly your country. When you’ve been there for 6 years and done everything right, overnight to tell you that you can’t come back to your kids is unfair.

It wasn't right - it wasn't fair. It was unfair to be treated that way and that's why I made that statement.

– Sir Mo Farah

Born in Somalia, Sir Mo Farah is arguably Britain’s most successful refugee. He spoke of how proud he was to be British.

I'm very proud to be British and to represent my country and given a chance to be able to do something, and doing it right it's been amazing.

If you get a chance in life make the most of it which I have done and you just have to work hard and believe in yourself and I'm lucky to be able to get involved in sports at a younger age and to have that has helped me.

– Sir Mo Farah

As for his knighthood, he said it was an honour he “never dreamed of".

It’s amazing. It’s something I never dreamed of as an athlete, as a youngster. I remember watching Match of the Day. Seeing so many guys like Sir Alex Ferguson was one of them. And now myself. It’s just incredible, unbelievable. Something I never dreamed of.

– Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah spoke today at St Mary's University in Twickenham at the track which has now been renamed in his honour.