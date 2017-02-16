- ITV Report
Exclusive: Sir Mo Farah on Trump's travel ban, being a child refugee and his knighthood
Sir Mo Farah has spoken exclusively to ITV News for the first time since his knighthood and since criticising Donald Trump’s travel ban.
The four-time Olympic gold medal winner described how the US President's "unfair" decision affected him and how he feared he would be separated from his wife and children.
Born in Somalia, Sir Mo Farah is arguably Britain’s most successful refugee. He spoke of how proud he was to be British.
As for his knighthood, he said it was an honour he “never dreamed of".
Sir Mo Farah spoke today at St Mary's University in Twickenham at the track which has now been renamed in his honour.