- ITV Report
Croydon man charged after climbing over a security fence at Buckingham Palace
A Croydon man who gained access to a secure perimeter surrounding Buckingham Palace has been charged.
It is alleged William Hayes-Collins was seen walking inside the secure area after police watched him climb over a fence on CCTV shortly after 4am last August.
The 24-year-old did not gain access to the palace and officials confirmed that no members of the Royal family were in residence.
William Hayes-Collins is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 3 March.