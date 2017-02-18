Diana's dresses: New exhibition showcases stunning outfits worn by former Princess of Wales

A selection of Princess Diana's most memorable outfits will go on display in a new exhibition at Kensington Palace.

Among the dresses is the Grace Kelly-inspired gown the former Princess of Wales wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1987.

The fabulous blue silk chiffon piece by Catherine Walker joins others in the 'Diana: Her Fashion Story' exhibition, including the green velvet evening dress Diana wore for a Vanity Fair photo shoot with Mario Testino (1997).

Also on display are the pink satin gown she wore to stand out against the men's ceremonial uniforms in an official portrait (1987) and the youthful pale blue nylon she wore as a debutante for an Althorp House ball (1979).

The exhibition, which opens next week, also features the red-skirted Murray Arbeid dress that she famously teamed with one black and one red glove for a visit to Spain (1987) and the shimmering, white sequinned gown she wore for her 1991 trip to Brazil where she made a point of removing her glove to shake hands with an Aids patient.

Lady Diana Spencer was revered as a fashion innovator before her death in 1997, although her experimental style often received mixed reviews in the media.