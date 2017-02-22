Brit Awards: Vote for your favourite Brits moment

The Brit Awards always deliver more than their fair share of awkward moments and wardrobe mishaps. From Madonna falling over - to a bare-bottomed protest - here are our picks of some of the award's most memorable moments. Let us know which is your favourite moment by voting at the end.

Madonna takes a tumble (2015)

Madonna stumbles on the stairs during the show in 2015 Credit: PA

The Queen of Pop almost came a cropper in 2015, when she took a tumble down a flight of stairs backwards during her performance. Fortunately, Madge escaped from the fall unharmed.

John Prescott and Chumbawumba (1998)

Mr Prescott was all smiles when he arrived at the Brits in 1998 Credit: PA

New Labour and Britpop seemed to have formed an unholy alliance in the late 90s, so it's very likely that the Deputy Prime Minister thought a night out at the Brits would further enhance his party's street cred. Unfortunately for Prezza, anarcho-punk Chumbawamba weren't having any of it. Drummer Danbert Nobacon dumped a bucket of ice-cold water on him as the MP for Hull East chatted with music industry bigwigs. Mr Presscott didn't press charges, but in a statement said it was "utterly contemptible that his wife and other womenfolk" were subjected to such "terrifying behaviour". Chumbawamba were unapologetic: "If John Prescott as a representative of the Government has the nerve to turn up at events such as the Brit Awards in a vain attempt to make Labour seem cool and trendy, then he deserves all we can throw at him."

Liam Gallagher and Robbie Williams and the £200K charity fight (that never was)

There's no love lost between Liam and Robbie, that's fair to say. Tensions were at their highest in 2000 when Robbie used his acceptance speech to call out Oasis singer Liam Gallagher out for a fight. "So, anybody like to see me fight Liam? Would you pay to come and see it? Liam, a hundred grand of your money and a hundred grand of my money. We'll get in a ring and we'll have a fight and you can all watch it on TV, what d'you think about that?" The bout never took place, and the world was denied what might have been the greatest fight since the Rumble in the Jungle.

Björk makes no... sense (1998)

Iceland eccentric Björk picked up the award for the best international female and uttered, in her own unique style, the timeless words "I am... grateful... grapefruit."

Spice Girl Geri's wardrobe malfunction (1997)

Ginger Spice's revealing red sequin gown caused an unfortunate slip when the girl supergroup took to the stage to collect their awards.

Liam's mad fer it (2010)

Collecting the award for Best Brits album of the last 30 years in 2010, Liam Gallagher declared Oasis to be the "best in the f****** world" before giving the award to a random fan and hurling the microphone into the crowd. Reacting to Liam's outburst, host Peter Kay said: "What a k***head".

Adele flips the bird after getting cut off by James Corden (2012)

Adele later said her middle finger was aimed at the 'suits not the fans' Credit: PA

After being cut a paltry 20 seconds into her acceptance speech for British album of the year, she gave the show's producers her own 'non-verbal' message. Host James Corden appeared to be mortified as he was forced to cut his friend off to introduce Blur.

Rolling Stone Wood blocks Brandon (2000)

The dance DJ had been tricked by a friend into thinking he had won an award Credit: PA

British DJ Brandon Block was tricked by a friend that he had won an award and staggered onto stage, interrupting veteran rocker Ronnie Wood and then-upcoming actress Thora Birch, who were about to announce the actual winner. An apparently intoxicated Block confronted Wood in the confusion. The Rolling Stone threw a drink in Block's face. As he was dragged away by security the DJ called Wood an "old bastard".

Jarvis 'moons' Jacko during the Earth Song (1996)

The king of pop's Christ-like pose provoked a lot of criticism Credit: PA

Micheal Jackson's remarkable 'Earth Song' performance gave him bizarre Christ-like appearance as the singer surrounded himself with children and gospel singers - which many onlookers felt was self-indulgent, to say the least. Step forward, then, Pulp's Jarvis Cocker who invaded the stage to present Jacko with his bare behind, in an apparent attempt to - ahem - take the wind out of the American's sails. He later explained: "My actions were a form of protest at the way Michael Jackson sees himself as some kind of Christlike figure with the power of healing.

Sam Fox and Mick Fleetwood

Who could possible forget the year when nothing quite went as planned!

Vote for your favourite Brits moment below!