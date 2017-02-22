Cressida Dick to replace Sir Bernard Hogan Howe as Met Police Commissioner
Controversial police chief Cressida Dick was today named Scotland Yard's first woman Commissioner.
Former Assistant Commissioner Dick was in charge of the anti-terror operation where an innocent man was shot dead on a Tube train in 2005.
Armed officers mistakenly identified Brazillian Jean Charles de Menezes for an Al-Quaeda bomber at Stockwell, south London.
Dick, currently a security chief at the Foreign Office, replaces retiring Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe.
She was one of four candidates interviewed by London mayor Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Her appointment was formally approved by the Queen earlier today.