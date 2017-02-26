Three critically injured as car crashes into pedestrians

A woman and two men are in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into a wall and hit pedestrians in south east London.

The accident happened at 8.20am on Bromley Road in Bellingham, near Catford bus garage.

A 35-year-old woman and two 25-year-old men were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Two more men, aged 36 and 46, are being treated in hospital and are in a stable condition.