Three critically injured as car crashes into pedestrians
A woman and two men are in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into a wall and hit pedestrians in south east London.
The accident happened at 8.20am on Bromley Road in Bellingham, near Catford bus garage.
A 35-year-old woman and two 25-year-old men were taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Two more men, aged 36 and 46, are being treated in hospital and are in a stable condition.
One witness reported on social media that they had seen someone trapped under a car after the accident.
The driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off duty police officer on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving before being taken to a south London hospital with a head injury.