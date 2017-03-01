- ITV Report
Baby born four months early is 'youngest ever to survive major abdominal surgery'
A baby girl from Surrey is thought to be youngest patient in the world to survive major abdominal surgery.
Abiageal Peters was born at just 23 weeks gestation at St Peter's Hospital in Chertsey last October after mum Louise, 32, went into premature labour.
Abiageal was transferred to the neonatal unit at St George's Hospital in south London, where doctors performed surgery on her at six days old.
The little girl, who weighed just 1.3lbs, fought against the odds and managed to survive the operation to correct a severe condition of the gut called perforated necrotising enterocolitis.
The condition most often affects premature babies and occurs when intestinal tissue becomes damaged and begins to die.
Abiageal had a ruptured intestine in three places, but doctors managed to save her despite a huge risk she would die.
The tiny baby is now at home near Esher after celebrating her original due date on February 19.
Mrs Peters, an analyst at Investec bank, and husband David, 43, a director at Aecom in London, have another daughter, Tara, two.
The couple are baffled as to why Abiageal was born prematurely as both Mrs Peters' pregnancies had progressed with no problems.
The couple had been able to spend a brief amount of time with Abiageal at St Peter's after she was born and put on life support.