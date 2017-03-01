Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Body of 80-year-old woman found at allotment

Credit: PA

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of an 80-year-old woman was found at an allotment.

The discovery was made in the early hours of Tuesday morning at allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, north west London.

Police were carrying out a search for the woman who had been reporting missing at 1.40am.

A body was found in a lock-up store and the woman was confirmed dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination has since taken place, but police said the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time.

At this stage we are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

I make a direct appeal to anyone with links to these allotments who would have visited or had been in or around the area throughout Monday 27 February, into the early hours of the following morning.

An elderly woman lost her life in the most tragic way possible and was left inside a storage unit similar to a garage. If you know anything please contact us.

– Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh

Anyone with information should contact Met Police on 020 8785 8099, 101 or @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.