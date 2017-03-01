Body of 80-year-old woman found at allotment

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of an 80-year-old woman was found at an allotment.

The discovery was made in the early hours of Tuesday morning at allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, north west London.

Police were carrying out a search for the woman who had been reporting missing at 1.40am.

A body was found in a lock-up store and the woman was confirmed dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination has since taken place, but police said the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time.